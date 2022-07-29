From Iceland — Capital Area Police Prepare For Busy Holiday Weekend

Capital Area Police Prepare For Busy Holiday Weekend

Published July 29, 2022

Words by
Photo by
HMH

Police in the capital area will have traditional patrols during the shopping weekend, focusing on monitoring speeding, the use of mobile phones when driving without hands-free equipment, coaches/trailers, and dangerous passing, according to a news release.

We are having a summer sale on all our Icelandic soaps, scrubs, face masks, perfumes and more! These are all high-quality products made by Icelandic producers we trust. If you like the great work we do here, consider supporting us by joining the High Five Club for exclusive perks!

Travelers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the weather forecast before setting off. In addition to driving at a legal speed, drivers and passengers must always fasten their seat belts, younger children should sit in specially designed child car seats, and all drivers must be sober.

In addition to this, surveillance will be carried out in neighborhoods in the district. People should report suspicious activity and take photographs or write down descriptions of people and vehicles if possible.

Information can be provided by calling 444 1000 or emailing abending@lrh.is. If you want quick police assistance due to an ongoing burglary, you should always call 112.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast 201: Icelandic Volcano Update!

RVK Newscast 201: Icelandic Volcano Update!

by

News
Icelandic Potato Farmers Expect Good Harvest

Icelandic Potato Farmers Expect Good Harvest

by

News
Iceland Begins Monkeypox Vaccinations

Iceland Begins Monkeypox Vaccinations

by

News
Dead Person Found In Skrið Is Most Likely Missing German Tourist

Dead Person Found In Skrið Is Most Likely Missing German Tourist

by

News
Earth Capacity Day Falls On July 28

Earth Capacity Day Falls On July 28

by

News
SÁÁ To Host Alcohol-Free Family Festival During Merchant’s Holiday Weekend

SÁÁ To Host Alcohol-Free Family Festival During Merchant’s Holiday Weekend

by

Show Me More!