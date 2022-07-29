From Iceland — Capital Area Police Prepare For Busy Holiday Weekend

Photo by HMH

Police in the capital area will have traditional patrols during the shopping weekend, focusing on monitoring speeding, the use of mobile phones when driving without hands-free equipment, coaches/trailers, and dangerous passing, according to a news release.

Travelers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the weather forecast before setting off. In addition to driving at a legal speed, drivers and passengers must always fasten their seat belts, younger children should sit in specially designed child car seats, and all drivers must be sober.

In addition to this, surveillance will be carried out in neighborhoods in the district. People should report suspicious activity and take photographs or write down descriptions of people and vehicles if possible.

Information can be provided by calling 444 1000 or emailing abending@lrh.is. If you want quick police assistance due to an ongoing burglary, you should always call 112.