From Iceland — Dead Person Found In Skrið Is Most Likely Missing German Tourist

Dead Person Found In Skrið Is Most Likely Missing German Tourist

Published July 29, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Óðinn Svan Óðinsson/RÚV

A Coast Guard helicopter found a dead person yesterday evening in the area known as Skrið, west of Skjálfand and east of Eyjafjörður, reports RÚV.

The police in the North East believe the person is Bernd Meyer, a 75-year-old German tourist who rescue crews were searching for yesterday, according to RÚV.

The search for him began yesterday after officials received a tip that his car had been stationary for a long time. Over 100 people were involved in the search. Rescue teams were called off once the body was found at 19:00, after an extensive search in Flateyjardal and elsewhere in this area.

The man was last heard from on July 14, when he contacted his wife and posted a picture of himself on social media, according to RÚV.

