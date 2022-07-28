From Iceland — Medication Shortages Across The Country

Medication Shortages Across The Country

Published July 28, 2022

Words by
Photo by
MorgueFile/Wikimedia Commons

Several common medications have not been available across the country as wholesalers, manufacturers, and pharmacies have face shortages, reports RÚV.

We are having a summer sale on all our Icelandic soaps, scrubs, face masks, perfumes and more! These are all high-quality products made by Icelandic producers we trust. If you like the great work we do here, consider supporting us by joining the High Five Club for exclusive perks!

According to Rúna Hauksdóttir, the director general of the Icelandic Medicines Agency, the shortages are most often attributed to delays in production or transportation. Quality control and and increased demand are also common causes.

“Medicine shortages are always tragic, especially for those affected,” says Rúna.

Orifarm drops, Lerkanidipin tablets, Parkodine forte tablets, Telfast, Ventolin, and Epi-pens all faced shortages in July.

“It is very important to bear in mind that even if the medicines are out at the wholesalers, they may still be available at the pharmacies,” says Rúna.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
SÁÁ To Host Alcohol-Free Family Festival During Merchant’s Holiday Weekend

SÁÁ To Host Alcohol-Free Family Festival During Merchant’s Holiday Weekend

by

News
Two Risso’s Dolphins Wash Ashore

Two Risso’s Dolphins Wash Ashore

by

News
Net Migration To Iceland At All-Time High

Net Migration To Iceland At All-Time High

by

News
It’s Cheaper To Park A Private Jet In Reykjavík Than A Car

It’s Cheaper To Park A Private Jet In Reykjavík Than A Car

by

News
RVK Newscast 200: Attacks on LGBTQ+, Bomb Scare and Swimming For Charity

RVK Newscast 200: Attacks on LGBTQ+, Bomb Scare and Swimming For Charity

by

News
Land Rising At Askja Could Indicate Potential Eruption, Experts Warn

Land Rising At Askja Could Indicate Potential Eruption, Experts Warn

by

Show Me More!