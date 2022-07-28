From Iceland — Medication Shortages Across The Country

Photo by MorgueFile/Wikimedia Commons

Several common medications have not been available across the country as wholesalers, manufacturers, and pharmacies have face shortages, reports RÚV.

According to Rúna Hauksdóttir, the director general of the Icelandic Medicines Agency, the shortages are most often attributed to delays in production or transportation. Quality control and and increased demand are also common causes.

“Medicine shortages are always tragic, especially for those affected,” says Rúna.

Orifarm drops, Lerkanidipin tablets, Parkodine forte tablets, Telfast, Ventolin, and Epi-pens all faced shortages in July.

“It is very important to bear in mind that even if the medicines are out at the wholesalers, they may still be available at the pharmacies,” says Rúna.