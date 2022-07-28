From Iceland — It’s Cheaper To Park A Private Jet In Reykjavík Than A Car

Photo by Art Bicnick

It is cheaper to park a private jet at Reykjavík Airport than a car in a parking garage in the center of Reykjavik, Fréttablaðið reports.

Five-day parking for a small private jet, for instance, a Cessna Citation M2, at Reykjavik Airport would cost ISK 35,485.

By comparison, if you park a car in the underground parking garage at Hafnartorg in the center of Reykjavík, the fee is 440 ISK for every hour between 8:00 and 20:00 and 210 ISK from 20:00 to 8:00. For a five-day stay, you will have to pay ISK 39,000.

Isavia, the national airport and air navigation service provider of Iceland, has confirmed the calculations are correct. The company has responded with an announcement on the website, saying that the tariffs for domestic airport services will be reviewed next year.