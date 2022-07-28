From Iceland — Net Migration To Iceland At All-Time High

Net Migration To Iceland At All-Time High

Published July 28, 2022

Statistics Iceland

In the second quarter of 2022, 3,600 people migrated to Iceland, marking the highest level of net migration recorded since Statistics Iceland began publishing migration data by quarters in 2009.

Of the total number, 90 who migrated hold Icelandic citizenship and 3,510 were foreign citizens. More males than females emigrated.

Immigrants of Icelandic citizenship came mostly from Denmark, Norway, or Sweden. Poland was the country of origin for most of the foreign immigrants, with Ukraine as a close second. Foreign citizens made up 15.6% of the total population in Iceland by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

The population of Iceland at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was 381,370, comprised of 195,990 males, 185,290 females and 100 non-binary people or people who chose not to identify. This number increased by 4,090 from the previous quarter. Of the total, 243,550 people live in the capital region and 137,820 lived in others regions.

A total of 1,070 children were born in the second quarter and 640 persons died, according to Statistics Iceland.

