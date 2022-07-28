From Iceland — Two Risso's Dolphins Wash Ashore

Two Risso’s Dolphins Wash Ashore

Published July 28, 2022

Words by
Photo by
AliceMartinelli8/Wikimedia Commons

Two Risso’s dolphins, a species never before seen in Iceland, washed ashore in Hrútafjörður, reports RÚV.

We are having a summer sale on all our Icelandic soaps, scrubs, face masks, perfumes and more! These are all high-quality products made by Icelandic producers we trust. If you like the great work we do here, consider supporting us by joining the High Five Club for exclusive perks!

One of the dolphins died on land before vets could reach it, the other had to be euthanised on site. Sverrir Daníel Halldórsson, a biologist at the Icelandic Marine Research Institute, says there is no evidence the dolphin species has ever been in Iceland before.

“They are found in eastern Ireland and northwest Scotland,” says Sverrir. “But the greatest number are found further south, in warmer waters.”

Sverrir believes that warming seas could be leading the dolphins away from their natural habitats.

“They follow warmth,” says Sverrir. “They look very skinny to me and it could be that they just wandered off and didn’t find anything to eat.”

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
SÁÁ To Host Alcohol-Free Family Festival During Merchant’s Holiday Weekend

SÁÁ To Host Alcohol-Free Family Festival During Merchant’s Holiday Weekend

by

News
Net Migration To Iceland At All-Time High

Net Migration To Iceland At All-Time High

by

News
Medication Shortages Across The Country

Medication Shortages Across The Country

by

News
It’s Cheaper To Park A Private Jet In Reykjavík Than A Car

It’s Cheaper To Park A Private Jet In Reykjavík Than A Car

by

News
RVK Newscast 200: Attacks on LGBTQ+, Bomb Scare and Swimming For Charity

RVK Newscast 200: Attacks on LGBTQ+, Bomb Scare and Swimming For Charity

by

News
Land Rising At Askja Could Indicate Potential Eruption, Experts Warn

Land Rising At Askja Could Indicate Potential Eruption, Experts Warn

by

Show Me More!