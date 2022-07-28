From Iceland — SÁÁ To Host Alcohol-Free Family Festival During Merchant's Holiday Weekend

SÁÁ To Host Alcohol-Free Family Festival During Merchant’s Holiday Weekend

Published July 28, 2022

Art Bicnick

The addiction resource centre SÁÁ has organised an alcohol-free family festival in Skógar during the upcoming Merchant’s Holiday Weekend. The organizer expects up to a thousand people to participate in the fun, reports Vísir.

Many people who attend festivals around the country during Merchant’s Holiday Weekend do so with alcohol on hand, and some even with other intoxicants. However, booze will not be available at theis family festival.

The organizers consider Skógar to be an ideal place for a festival like this.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic area and there’s so much to do around there, so we thought it was ideal to hold our festival there,” says Stefán Pálsson, one of the organizers of the SÁÁ festival.

As mentioned before, no intoxicants will be allowed at the festival.

“It is a condition that it is not included. We just want to have fun without alcohol and drugs, and that’s totally possible.”

SÁÁ has previously held festivals on Merchant’s Holiday Weekend, most recently twelve years ago.

“We’re starting this after a bit of a break and maybe running blindly into the sea with attendance. But there has been a good response to this and a lot of inquiries. It will just be exciting to see if the country doesn’t take this well,” says Stefán.

