From Iceland — Car Chase Ends In Fatal Accident In West Iceland

Photo by Lögreglan á Suðurlandi

Police received reports around 17:00 on Friday of a car speeding west along the Hvalfjörður corridor.

Vesturland police traveled from Akranes toward the tunnel to investigate and encountered the car on Akrafjallsvegur, according to a police report.

Officers turned around, intending to stop the vehicle, but the driver had already increased their speed and was well ahead of the officers.

The driver overtook a bus at an unsafe speed, at which point they seemingly lost control of the vehicle and crashed off the road. Witnesses on the bus said the vehicle overturned several times and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, resulting in their death.

Police are investigating the crash with support from the Transport Accident Investigation Committee.