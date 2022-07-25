From Iceland — Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Nýjabæjarfjall

Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Nýjabæjarfjall

Published July 25, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Icelandic Coast Guard

A plane made an emergency landing on Nýjabæjarfjall, a mountain located northwest of Galtárvatn about forty kilometers away from Akureyri, Vísir reports.

We are having a summer sale on all our Icelandic soaps, scrubs, face masks, perfumes and more! These are all high-quality products made by Icelandic producers we trust. If you like the great work we do here, consider supporting us by joining the High Five Club for exclusive perks!

Both the pilot and the passenger managed to get out of the plane successfully, but the Coast Guard helicopter came to their aid.

The ICP Savannah S plane landed at an altitude of a thousand meters. After the Coast Guard received the emergency call, the decision to use the helicopter was made immediately.

“It was clear based on the location that it was at a height of a thousand meters, and it would be difficult for people to go up the mountain, so we continued to the place,” says Magnús Pálmar Jónsson, representative of the Coast Guard.

The pilot and the passenger didn’t suffer any physical trauma and were in high spirits when the helicopter came to rescue. Magnús says it is a relief the pilot managed to find such a good landing spot.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Xenophobia, Monkeypox and Slutwalk

The Icelandic Roundup: Xenophobia, Monkeypox and Slutwalk

by

News
Man Who Died In Brúará Was Trying To Save His Son

Man Who Died In Brúará Was Trying To Save His Son

by

News
Bomb Threat Halts Air Traffic At Keflavík

Bomb Threat Halts Air Traffic At Keflavík

by

News
Cruise Ship To Greenland Ends Up In Norway

Cruise Ship To Greenland Ends Up In Norway

by

News
National Queer Association To Report Deputy State Prosecutor For Hate Speech

National Queer Association To Report Deputy State Prosecutor For Hate Speech

by

News
Number Of Students With Foreign Background In Icelandic Schools Is Increasing

Number Of Students With Foreign Background In Icelandic Schools Is Increasing

by

Show Me More!