From Iceland — Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Nýjabæjarfjall

Photo by Icelandic Coast Guard

A plane made an emergency landing on Nýjabæjarfjall, a mountain located northwest of Galtárvatn about forty kilometers away from Akureyri, Vísir reports.

Both the pilot and the passenger managed to get out of the plane successfully, but the Coast Guard helicopter came to their aid.

The ICP Savannah S plane landed at an altitude of a thousand meters. After the Coast Guard received the emergency call, the decision to use the helicopter was made immediately.

“It was clear based on the location that it was at a height of a thousand meters, and it would be difficult for people to go up the mountain, so we continued to the place,” says Magnús Pálmar Jónsson, representative of the Coast Guard.

The pilot and the passenger didn’t suffer any physical trauma and were in high spirits when the helicopter came to rescue. Magnús says it is a relief the pilot managed to find such a good landing spot.