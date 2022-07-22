From Iceland — RVK Newscast 199: Culture In Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

For this episode of RVK Newscast, Culture Editor Josie Anne is joined by Reykjavík Grapevine’s Listings and Events Coordinator Kim Wagenaar to talk about all of the interesting arts and music offerings Iceland has to offer. Read on for more info and links!

We really recommend you check out the venues, events, festivals and groups mentioned in this newscast! In order of appearance, here they are:

IÐNÓ

IÐNÓ is a culture house in Reykjavík that hosts events, concerts and festivals. It also has a great bar and restaurant.

Reykjavík Arts Festival / Listahátíð

Reykjavík Arts Festival is a biennial multidisciplinary festival with a special focus on new commissions and the creative intersection of the arts.

Reykjavík Fringe Festival

Based on the concept of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, RVK Fringe welcomes any and all art forms, from all over the world.

Tjarnarbío

Tjarnarbío is a venue that describes itself as “the home of independent performing arts,” It features performers large and small and also has a cosy bar.

Innipúkinn

Celebrating its 20th year in 2022, Innipúkinn is a music festival in Reykjavík that literally translates as “house monster.” It takes place every year in August.

Post-Dreifing

Post-dreifing are a collaborative music community formed around the ideology of ‘D.I.T.’ – ‘Do It Together.’ They have a venue / arts space in Reykjavík called Post Húsið and run an annual festival in the Westfjords called Hátíðni.

Read our feature on Post-dreifing here.

NASA

This legendary Reykjavík venue was torn down years ago, but has been rebuilt and is due to reopen soon. Read our coverage here.

LungA

LungA is an intimate art festival in the East of Iceland where creativity, arts and culture are celebrated with workshops, lectures and events.

FÚSK

Fúsk is a 1200 m² artist run space in Gufunes, Reykjavík. The project revolves around establishing a creative container society inspired by similar projects around Europe.

Húrra

Húrra is a Reykjavík icon that recently reopened. It’s famous for its live music and DJ nights.

Gaukurinn

Gaukarinn is synonymous with queer and alternative culture in Iceland. Check out their varied programme for everything from drag nights to metal concerts.

Kex

A hostel, bar, venue—and also the Icelandic word for biscuit—Kex is a neighbourhood hotspot for live music and events in downtown Reykjavík.

Mengi

Created and managed by artists in Reykjavik, Mengi hosts diverse art events, releases music by some of the nations most ambitious musicians, and operates and art and record store.

Norðanpaunk

Norðanpaunk is a yearly festival in the north of Iceland that describes itself as “a family gathering of the Icelandic punk community.” It’s multi-genre, but in particular it platforms heavier music. Or, in their words, “the weirdest and most extreme bands and artists in Iceland.”

Humans Become Slime / Mannfólkið Breytist í Slím

‘MBS’ is an art collective and festival based in the northern town of Akureryri.

Iceland Airwaves

Iceland Airwaves is the world’s most northerly music showcase and industry festival. It seeks to bring together the country’s brightest emerging musical talent and forward-thinking international acts.

The Best Of Iceland 2022 features our all-new picks of the very best hotels, hikes, trips, pools, cafés, restaurants, road trips and must-see places Iceland has to offer, with special guides, in-depth articles on some of the country’s most magical sites, and loads more besides. Pick up a copy here.

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.