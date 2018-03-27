News
PHOTOS: NASA Torn Down, Will Be Reborn Soon

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published March 27, 2018

Reykjavík’s legendary night club is officially being torn down, but it will be reborn – two stories underground – at the same location.

NASA has long been a fixture in Reykjavík’s nightlife. This venue has hosted many big name acts, has featured prominently in Iceland Airwaves, and has even hosted school dances. The building itself has stood at the same location since 1870, when it was a girl’s school.

In 2012, it was announced that NASA would be torn down, sparking much public outcry to save it.

In 2015, it was announced that NASA would in fact open again, but exact details were vague at the time. Grapevine has now learned that the club will re-open, at the same location, but two floors underground. Conference rooms, a restaurant, and a Hilton Hotel will also be built at this location. No exact data for NASA’s grand re-opening has been set.

Plans for developing the plot for this use have been in the works for years, and have drawn criticism for disrupting the historic beauty of the buildings at the location.

We sent one of our photographers, Art Bicnick, to document the carnage as it unfolds:

