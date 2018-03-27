News
Iceland Signs A Deal To Help China Fight Pollution

Iceland Signs A Deal To Help China Fight Pollution

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Gretar Ívarsson/Wikimedia Commons

Published March 27, 2018

According to international media company Bloomberg, Iceland has recently signed a 250 million USD deal to help China fight pollution by providing the necessary technology to produce clean, geothermal energy.

China’s steady and fast growth in the past few decades has come at a high cost for the local environment. As Chinese authorities have begun sending health inspectors to industries, factories and corporations in order to crack down on pollution, the country is also trying to improve the living conditions of millions of people while avoiding extreme financial sacrifices.

The deal between Sinopec Green Energy and Icelandic company Arctic Green Energy could provide a viable solution to this conundrum. Iceland’s geothermal plants have provided clean and cheap energy to the entire country for decades, despite having often been cause of concern for disfiguring the beauty of precious locations.

According to Haukur Harðarson, the chairman of Arctic Green Energy, his company already holds 35% of the shares in the Chinese geothermal market. With its technology, however, Arctic Green could help five times as many people as it does now in the next three or four years, considering China’s demands for green energy.

The agreement is in fact expected to affect first and foremost about 15 million people living and working in an area southwest of Beijing. The deal, however, could boost the countries’ technological development, as Icelandic and Chinese experts have joined forces in studying the effects of climate change which could benefit the two countries in the future from both a financial and environmental point of view.

Latest

News
The Guy Who Trademarked Iceland’s “HÚH!” Has Some Regrets

The Guy Who Trademarked Iceland’s “HÚH!” Has Some Regrets

by

The man behind the trademark on “HÚH!” has released what he says will be his final public words on the

News
Icelandic Musician Björk Appears In New Documentary Series ‘Work In Progress’

Icelandic Musician Björk Appears In New Documentary Series ‘Work In Progress’

by

File transfer service WeTransfer is producing a new brilliant documentary series called ‘Work In Progress,’ which aims to unveil the

News
PHOTOS: NASA Torn Down, Will Be Reborn Soon

PHOTOS: NASA Torn Down, Will Be Reborn Soon

by

Reykjavík’s legendary night club is officially being torn down, but it will be reborn – two stories underground – at

News
Eaton Vance Invests In Iceland’s Rental Market

Eaton Vance Invests In Iceland’s Rental Market

by

Eaton Vance Management, an American investment company with partial to majority ownership of several Icelandic companies, is now setting its

News
Russia And Its Diplomats: Where Does Iceland Stand?

Russia And Its Diplomats: Where Does Iceland Stand?

by

Minister of Foreign Affairs Guðlaugur Þór Þorðarson confirmed yesterday on national television that Iceland would not expel Russian diplomats from

News
Last Fast Charging Station For Electric Cars Finally Installed On The Ring Road

Last Fast Charging Station For Electric Cars Finally Installed On The Ring Road

by

Icelandic energy company ON Power has finally installed a fast-charging station in the area of Mývatn in the north of

Show Me More!