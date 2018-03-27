News
Icelandic Musician Björk Appears In New Documentary Series ‘Work In Progress’

Icelandic Musician Björk Appears In New Documentary Series ‘Work In Progress’

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Santiago Felipe

Published March 27, 2018

File transfer service WeTransfer is producing a new brilliant documentary series called ‘Work In Progress,’ which aims to unveil the creative process behind some of the greatest artistic collaborations of our times.

Their first episode features Icelandic musician Björk Guðmundsdóttir and visual artist Jesse Kanda as they go back to their roots and sources of inspiration. Björk’s sharp voice opens a gate onto the Icelandic music scene, analysing the pleasure of challenging collaborations, while a series of visually powerful images rolls onto the screen. “If I collaborate I want connections to be genuine,” you can hear Björk say. “I want them to be for real.”

Björk has been clear in the past about the relationships she weaves with people she collaborates, explaining that there must be a strong artistic connections between two collaborators to make things work. The best ones, then, turn into friendships—like with Venezuelan musician and DJ Arca. “We just really connected,” she told The Grapevine in December. “We were sending each other emails all the time, and songs, and links—sharing music libraries and hanging out all the time with our friends James Merry and Jesse Kanda, going on holidays together, having a really fun time DJing, and talking about music a lot.”

While Björk collaborated with Arca on beats and music, Jesse Kanda has provided some of the most powerful images associated with her work. In particular, his iconic images for Björk’s latest album Utopia, which include the album cover and the music video for Mouth Mantra, are charged with elements of life, death and sex that are at once beautiful and repulsive, in tumultuous visuals that will challenge your ideas of beauty and reality. “I understand working with challenging sourced materials and ideas—blood and bone, softness and hardness, catastrophe and beauty…,” Kanda explains. “That’s what I’m trying to do. Making something painful but transmuting it into something beautiful.”

Latest

News
The Guy Who Trademarked Iceland’s “HÚH!” Has Some Regrets

The Guy Who Trademarked Iceland’s “HÚH!” Has Some Regrets

by

The man behind the trademark on “HÚH!” has released what he says will be his final public words on the

News
PHOTOS: NASA Torn Down, Will Be Reborn Soon

PHOTOS: NASA Torn Down, Will Be Reborn Soon

by

Reykjavík’s legendary night club is officially being torn down, but it will be reborn – two stories underground – at

News
Iceland Signs A Deal To Help China Fight Pollution

Iceland Signs A Deal To Help China Fight Pollution

by

According to international media company Bloomberg, Iceland has recently signed a 250 million USD deal to help China fight pollution

News
Eaton Vance Invests In Iceland’s Rental Market

Eaton Vance Invests In Iceland’s Rental Market

by

Eaton Vance Management, an American investment company with partial to majority ownership of several Icelandic companies, is now setting its

News
Russia And Its Diplomats: Where Does Iceland Stand?

Russia And Its Diplomats: Where Does Iceland Stand?

by

Minister of Foreign Affairs Guðlaugur Þór Þorðarson confirmed yesterday on national television that Iceland would not expel Russian diplomats from

News
Last Fast Charging Station For Electric Cars Finally Installed On The Ring Road

Last Fast Charging Station For Electric Cars Finally Installed On The Ring Road

by

Icelandic energy company ON Power has finally installed a fast-charging station in the area of Mývatn in the north of

Show Me More!