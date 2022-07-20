From Iceland — RVK Newscast 198: Icelandic Football Team In The Euros

Photo by Art Bicnick

SPORTS. Not something Josie Anne knows a lot about, but for this edition of RVK newscast, our journalist visits the home of the Iceland national football team, Laugardalsvöllur.

The Icelandic national women’s football team have been playing in the Euros, but were knocked out last night—despite not actually losing a match. The team, who are affectionately known as ‘Stelpurnar okkar,’ or ‘our girls,’ drew 1-1 against Belgium, Italy, and finally France, but were beaten on a points basis by Belgium and France who will progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Drífa Snædal, the president of trade union, ASÍ, has raised concerns about a crisis in the labour market. There is currently a huge need for labour, and she says that as a result foreign workers who do not know their rights are flocking here. This can put workers in very vulnerable positions, and there are growing reports of exploitation, especially in the tourist industry.

A recently released poster for a concert entitled “Rock in Reykjavík” has resulted in controversy as it featured 50 male musicians, with no female or queer musicians represented in the lineup. Read more here.

