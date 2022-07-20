From Iceland — Iceland's Longest Zipline Opens In Akureyri

Photo by Screenshot/Zipline Akureyri

Iceland’s longest zipline was installed in Akureyri, allowing visitors to see the river Glerá from a new perspective.

The owners of Zipline Akureyri felt the town was lacking attractions for adrenaline seekers, so they decided to install five ziplines, according to RÚV.

“With these new lines, we have actually opened up a whole new dimension, I would say, by looking at this natural gem,” says Aníta Hafdís Björnsdóttir, one of the owners of Zipline Akureyri.

Aníta says the lines are very safe and could support the weight of multiple trucks. They were tested my the installers and an independent company, so safety is guaranteed.

“Just every day is a joy to come to work,” says Elfa Jónsdóttir, one of Zipline Akureyri’s employees. She says that the most fun thing about work is to ride the zipline, and even though the feeling in her stomach has diminished and her confidence has increased, it is always fun to come to work and soar down the lines.