From Iceland — Construction Begins Around Hlemmur Square

Photo by reykjavik.is

The first stage of construction of the new Hlemmur Square has begun on Rauðarárstígur, Vísir reports. Hlemmur and the surrounding streets will undergo a major transformation over the next few years, as traffic will be closed.

According to the local plan for Hlemmur and the surrounding area, Rauðarárstígur will accommodate parking spaces for the disabled, electric charging stations, taxi parking and facilities for pedestrians and cyclists. Construction began last weekend, but work is expected to be completed next spring, followed by construction at Hlemmur.

The plan has already been announced for the next stage of the project–the road section of Laugavegur between Hlemmur and Snorrabraut. For the bus schedule to remain unhindered, the road around Hlemmur will remain open so that the bus can run there unhindered.

From a busy transport hub, Hlemmur will transform into a public space, with green zones, seating areas, bicycle parking and playgrounds. Once the construction is completed, Rauðarárstígur south of Hlemmur will be closed to Stórholt and Þverholt will be closed to public traffic. In addition, Laugavegur between Snorrabraut all the way to Katrínartún will be closed to traffic.

See the complete plan of Hlemmur’s transformation here.