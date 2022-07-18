From Iceland — Only Men Play At "Rock In Reykjavík" Concert

Published July 18, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Nordic Live Events

No women or LGBTQ+ musicians will play at the “Rock in Reykjavík” concert in September, reports DV.

The poster for the “Rock in Reykjavík” concert was released and featured 50 male musicians. The poster received lots of negative backlash on social media. Musician Salka Sól Eyfeld tweeted “More like Cock in Reykjavík?” in response.

People are mentioning that the a 1982 documentary by Friðrik Þór Friðriksson with the same “Rock in Reykjavík” title was starkly different. With Björk starring on the poster and bands Q4U and Grýlurnar playing big sets.

Some people on social media are claiming that there are no women in rock today, however, bands like Mammut, Börn, Vicky, Kælan mikla, Sykur, Vök, and Angist prove this take wrong.

It bears mentioning that the previously linked DV story was published on Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, festival organisers Nordic Live Events posted on Facebook that Rokk Í Reykjavík’s “guest of honour” will be Ragga Gísla, who was a member of Grýlurnar.

