From Iceland — Police Stop Over One Hundred Cars At Heiðmörk

Police Stop Over One Hundred Cars At Heiðmörk

Published July 18, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Police / Photo: HMH

Police stopped more than a hundred cars on Vesturlandsvegur by Heiðmörk on July 17, RÚV reports.

According to the police, the condition of the drivers and cars was generally good. However, one person tried to turn around before coming to the traffic stop and is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.

There were cases of speeding last night as well. One person was stopped after driving at twice the maximum speed on Ártúnsbrekka and is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The suspect was taken to a police station and temporarily deprived of their driving license.

Another car was stopped on Kringlumýrarbraut, with the detected speed of 115 km/hour. The driver, however, denied their guilt.

The police offer a detailed list of possible fines for any number of traffic offenses on their official website (in Icelandic), as well as a “calculator” for determining how much a person could get fined for speeding, depending on what the speed limit was and how far over it a person was.

