From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Women In Rock

Culture Editor Josie Anne Gaitens is joined by two guests, Ólöf Benediktsdóttir of Stelpur Rokka and the band Svartþoka, and Laufey Soffía of the band Kælan Mikla, to discuss the reaction the the all male lineup for “Rokk Í Reykjavík”, a concert that claims to represent rock music in Reykjavík today.

Read our reporting on Rokk Í Reykjavík here.

Follow Kælan Mikla: kaelanmikla.com

More information about Stelpur Rokka: stelpurrokka.is

Access Ólöf’s database of female, trans and nonbinary musicians and bands in Iceland here.

Check out a playlist of Icelandic female rock music.

