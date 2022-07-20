From Iceland — Seal Rescued At Reykjavík Harbour

Photo by Andreas Trepte/Wikimedia Commons

A seal with a hook in its mouth was rescued at the Reykjavík harbour, reports RÚV.

Sigríður Kristinsdóttir and Lilja Steingrímsdóttir were on a walk when they found the seal pup. At first they did not think the seal was alive.

“When we got closer it was a tiny little pup and it was fully alive and opening its eyes but completely exhausted. We didn’t know what to do to save the seal because it had a fishing hook in its mouth, so we called 112,” they say.

The emergency services contacted the zoo and sent a staff member to come check out the seal pup. The zoo had been looking for the seal pup for two days after it had been spotted in the harbour a few days earlier. The zoo staffer removed the hook from the seal’s mouth and it will now be taken care of at the zoo.

“[The zoo staffer] said everything went well, so at the moment it’s looking good and we’re just hoping for the best. And we’re just incredibly lucky that there are people out there who know how to manage seals,” they say.