From Iceland — Nine People In Iceland Have Monkeypox While Country Awaits Vaccines From Abroad

Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

Nine people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Iceland, according to reports from RÚV.

Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason suggested ​​borrowing vaccines from Denmark because vaccines have not yet arrived in Iceland.

Þórólfur says there are no indications that the monkeypox epidemic is receding because the number of cases continues to increase.

About 14,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease worldwide, of which more than 8,000 are in the European Union and 2,000 in the UK.

“The number is growing. There is nothing to show that it is declining. So all countries are just getting ready to offer vaccinations and even antiviral drugs when the time comes,” Þórólfur says.