From Iceland — Nine People In Iceland Have Monkeypox While Country Awaits Vaccines From Abroad

Nine People In Iceland Have Monkeypox While Country Awaits Vaccines From Abroad

Published July 21, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

Nine people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Iceland, according to reports from RÚV.

We are having a summer sale on all our Icelandic soaps, scrubs, face masks, perfumes and more! These are all high-quality products made by Icelandic producers we trust. If you like the great work we do here, consider supporting us by joining the High Five Club for exclusive perks!

Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason suggested ​​borrowing vaccines from Denmark because vaccines have not yet arrived in Iceland.

Þórólfur says there are no indications that the monkeypox epidemic is receding because the number of cases continues to increase.

About 14,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease worldwide, of which more than 8,000 are in the European Union and 2,000 in the UK.

“The number is growing. There is nothing to show that it is declining. So all countries are just getting ready to offer vaccinations and even antiviral drugs when the time comes,” Þórólfur says.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Customers Can Shop 24 Hours A Day At Fully Automatic Neighbourhood Store

Customers Can Shop 24 Hours A Day At Fully Automatic Neighbourhood Store

by

News
Tourists Leave Mess In Iceland

Tourists Leave Mess In Iceland

by

News
Icelandic Beer Recalled From The Shelves

Icelandic Beer Recalled From The Shelves

by

News
Trees In West Reykjavík Are Dying

Trees In West Reykjavík Are Dying

by

News
Rescued Seal Pup Receiving Care

Rescued Seal Pup Receiving Care

by

News
RVK Newscast 198: Icelandic Football Team In The Euros

RVK Newscast 198: Icelandic Football Team In The Euros

by

Show Me More!