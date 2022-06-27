From Iceland — 11th Century Landslide Preserves Settlement House Walls

Photo by Antikva ehf

House walls from the 11th century have been unearthed in an archeological excavation in Seyðisfjörður, reports RÚV.

Summer Sale on T-Shirts in the Grapevine shop! We only have a chance to wear a T-shirt outdoors for about 2 months of the year here in Iceland. To celebrate, we will offer a 20% discount on all our T-shirts! All shapes and sizes with all kinds of Iceland-themed motifs. Take a look!

A landslide that occurred around the year 1150 covered the houses in the settlement town of Fjörður, so the site has been well preserved.

Archaeologist Ragnheiður Traustadóttir says there are exciting weeks ahead in the extensive excavation. They are hoping to excavate the area before flash flood defenses that would make the relics difficult to access are built.

This is the third summer archaeologists are working in the area. Last year, various artefacts were excavated, from settlement artefacts to ones from the last century. Ragnheiður says they have started to explore the area under the landslide in more detail.

“Perhaps the most interesting thing now is that the landslide does not seem to have damaged these houses,” she says.