From Iceland — Hellisheiði To Massively Increase Carbon Capture and Sequestration

Climeworks will build Mammoth, the company’s second air purifier, at Hellisheiði to dispose of carbon dioxide, reports Visir.

Climeworks already works in tandem with Carbfix and Nature’s Energy with the first air purifier, Orca, which was installed last autumn. Mammoth is expected to begin operation in one-and-a-half to two years.

With Mammoth, the carbon capture capacity at Hellisheiði will increase from 4,000 tonnes to 40,000 tonnes. After capture, it is disposed in the underground bedrock using Carbfix’s technology.

“This is an important milestone for Climeworks and the industry as a whole,” says Jan Wurzbacher, co-founder of Climeworks. “With Mammoth, we’re taking advantage of our technology’s ability to scale quickly, and laying the foundation for our goal of achieving efficiencies measured in billions of tonnes of CO2 per year, which can make a significant difference to the Earth’s climate.”

Nature’s Energy will provide Mammoth with electricity and water, but it will be located in ON’s Geothermal Park in Hellisheiði along with Orca.

“Mammoth will be a significant and welcome addition to our Geothermal Park at Hellisheiði, the purpose of which is to support the development of climate-friendly technologies,” says Berglind Rán Ólafsdóttir, Managing Director of ON. “With it, we want to fully utilize the products of the Hellisheiði Geothermal Power Plant in a responsible and environmentally friendly manner and create value with a circular approach.”