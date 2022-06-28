From Iceland — Annual Forest Inventory Commences

Photo by Skogarpesi/Wikimedia Commons

A team from the Forestry Commission is conducting the annual forest inventory to measure the carbon sequestration ability of Icelandic Forests, reports RÚV.

The Icelandic Forest Inventory project began in 2005 and collects information from 300 points around the country. Employees of the Forestry Commission say carbon sequestration in the forests has increased in recent years.

“We are here to assess the carbon content of these trees, and we do that by measuring their height and diameter,” says employee of the Icelandic Forest Inventory, Björn Traustason.

The team uses several different tools and instruments to accurately measure the trees. The project’s data is submitted to a national and international report that analyzes the sequestration data.

“There’s a lot of growth, and actually more growth than we’ve expected. So much has happened in the last five years,” says Björn. “Just like these climate issues, they are naturally very complex and can be intangible, but what is naturally tangible is right here.”