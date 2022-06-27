From Iceland — 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bárðarbunga

3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bárðarbunga

Published June 27, 2022

Screenshot/Icelandic Meteorological Office

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake occurred this morning on the rim of the Bárðarbunga caldera, reports the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

The earthquake occurred at 5:49 this morning. A smaller earthquake, magnitude 1.5, was measured about 20 minutes later.

A specialist from the office says earthquakes of that magnitude occur frequently in the area, which is located in the northwest region of Vatnajökull glacier.

Two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.2 and 4.8 were reported in January and February, respectively. These earthquakes are likely a result of the area continuing to stabilise after the 2014 Hóluhraun eruption, which occurred in the Bárðarbunga area.

Since the area is very remote, no people, animals or property were at risk during these seismic events.

