Icelandic Circular economy


Icelandic Circular Economy in Action: Stolt Sea Farm | RVK Futurecast

Published May 27, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

In this episode of the Futurecast, Start Up Iceland founder Bala Kamallakharan talks with Development Manager, James Hall, at Stolt Sea Farm about the highly original way their fish farm operates in the Reykjanes peninsula.

Find out more about The Resource Park here.

Start Up Iceland is hosting its annual conference in Harpa Concert Hall on June 3rd.
The main theme of this year’s conference is the Circular Economy.
You can find out more about Start Up Iceland and the conference on June 3rd here.

