From Iceland — RVK Newscast 187: Shaking Like Fokk!

Photo by Art Bicnick

WARNING: CURSE WORDS AHEAD! On this week’s newscast, Valur, the editor-in-chief of the Reykjavík Grapevine, is in Hafnarfjörður to look over all the latest news from Iceland: shakes, politics, and some fairly choice language! Read on for more info and links.

Earthquakes are ongoing on the Reykjanes Peninsula. It’s pretty evident that there will be a volcano at some point, although, the question is always the same: when? Well, the answer is soon from a geological perspective, but pretty long if you’re used to getting whatever you want in a hurry. Read more of our reporting on the earthquakes here.

Politicians are trying to form a majority in Reykjavík City. Right now, the Social democrats (S), The Progressive party (B), The Reform party (9) and The Pirate Party (P) are in official talks. It took around a week for them to find out who to talk to, but before that, The Independence Party (D) was trying to take the lead, only to find out that few of these parties want anything to do with them. Complicated indeed. Read more here.

Researchers in Iceland are mapping out teenagers’ vocabulary—only to find out that one of the most popular words they use is “fokk”. If you’re confused about the meaning, you could just read it out loud… but perhaps not around children.

Are you going to Iceland in the near future? Check out all the trips you can order from us. We handpick tours from local companies that we recommend and trust 100% percent. Take a look and let your friends know if you know someone looking for a site to order tours. Read more here.

Join High Five Club and get discount on the tours!

Check our our tour with walk with Valur and Polly here.

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.

Join our YouTube channel to get access to perks!