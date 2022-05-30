From Iceland — New Website Shows Accessibility Performance At Secondary Schools

Photo by John Robert McPherson/Wikimedia Commons

The Union of Icelandic Secondary School Students has launched the Support Bank, which ranks school performance on accessibility and services for those with learning needs, RÚV reports.

The website was developed with input from students with learning needs. Questionnaires were sent to schools to collect the data for the website.

Júlís Viggó Ólafsson, the Director of the Union of Upper Secondary School Students, believes this website is important because it provides a comprehensive overview of accessibility levels at each school for prospective students. He also believes this is the first time schools have had to systematically review their accessibility issues.

Ármúli Multisport School was ranked the highest in the country. Flensborgarskóli in Hafnarfjörður, as well as the secondary schools of Egilsstaðir, Akureyri, Borgarfjörður, Hamrahlíð, the Westman Islands, and the Vocation School of Akureyri also scoried more than 70 points on the questionnaire. However, all question items are scored the same. This means schools with no wheelchair access are deducted the same number of points as schools who do not post a campus map on their website.

Menntaskólinn á Laugarvatni and Ásbrú scored the lowest and four schools did not respond to the questionnaire.

The Support Bank can be accessed here.