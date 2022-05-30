From Iceland — New Website Shows Accessibility Performance At Secondary Schools

New Website Shows Accessibility Performance At Secondary Schools

Published May 30, 2022

Words by
Photo by
John Robert McPherson/Wikimedia Commons

The Union of Icelandic Secondary School Students has launched the Support Bank, which ranks school performance on accessibility and services for those with learning needs, RÚV reports.

If you are coming to Iceland check out our goodie bags that you can order direct to your hotel. Also check out our walking tour with Valur and Polly here. More tours on our booking site.

The website was developed with input from students with learning needs. Questionnaires were sent to schools to collect the data for the website.

Júlís Viggó Ólafsson, the Director of the Union of Upper Secondary School Students, believes this website is important because it provides a comprehensive overview of accessibility levels at each school for prospective students. He also believes this is the first time schools have had to systematically review their accessibility issues.

Ármúli Multisport School was ranked the highest in the country. Flensborgarskóli in Hafnarfjörður, as well as the secondary schools of Egilsstaðir, Akureyri, Borgarfjörður, Hamrahlíð, the Westman Islands, and the Vocation School of Akureyri also scoried more than 70 points on the questionnaire. However, all question items are scored the same. This means schools with no wheelchair access are deducted the same number of points as schools who do not post a campus map on their website.

Menntaskólinn á Laugarvatni and Ásbrú scored the lowest and four schools did not respond to the questionnaire.

The Support Bank can be accessed here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Government Still Preparing To Deport About 200 People, Including Families & Wheelchair User

Government Still Preparing To Deport About 200 People, Including Families & Wheelchair User

by

News
Earthquake Update: A Shaky Weekend In The Reykjanes Peninsula

Earthquake Update: A Shaky Weekend In The Reykjanes Peninsula

by

News
7 Out Of 10 Federal Employees Satisfied With Shorter Working Week

7 Out Of 10 Federal Employees Satisfied With Shorter Working Week

by

News
Óperudagar Festival Designated As A Reykjavík City Festival

Óperudagar Festival Designated As A Reykjavík City Festival

by

News
Icelandic Circular Economy in Action: Stolt Sea Farm | RVK Futurecast

Icelandic Circular Economy in Action: Stolt Sea Farm | RVK Futurecast

by

News
RVK Newscast 187: Shaking Like Fokk!

RVK Newscast 187: Shaking Like Fokk!

by

Show Me More!