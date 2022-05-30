From Iceland — Óperudagar Festival Designated As A Reykjavík City Festival

Photo by Art Bicnick

Óperudagar, or Opera Days in English, festival was designated as a Reykjavík city festival for the first time, RÚV reports.

Óperudagar has been held since 2016 with the purpose of increasing the accessibility and visibility of opera and musical theater in Iceland.

The five other city festivals are Reykjavík Pride, Design March, Iceland Airwaves, RIFF (Reykjavík International Film Festival), and Reykjavík Dance Festival.

“It really means a lot to us to be able to be part of these great festivals that were already city festivals,” says artistic director of Óperudagar, Guja Sandholt. “It gives us a lot of confidence that we have reached the point where we can be in this group.”

Sandholt says that becoming a city festival is professionally and financially important for Óperudagar. The City of Reykjavík spends 50 million ISK per year, with 5 million ISK going directly to Opera Days for at least the next three years.

More information about this year’s Óperudagar can be found here.