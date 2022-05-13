From Iceland — The Startup Iceland Conference Returns In June

The Startup Iceland Conference Returns In June

Published May 13, 2022

The largest startup conference in the country, Startup Iceland Conference 2022, will take place on June 3rd. The event revolves around the topics of circular economy and sustainability and will be hosted in Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Center. On the conference lineup this year—local and international entrepreneurs, founders and investors. 

Investor Bala Kamallakharan, who is behind the organizing team of the event, says: “This is a kind of Woodstock festival for entrepreneurs. Participants get an opportunity to connect with the startup community and build relationships with international founders, entrepreneurs, and investors.” 

The keynote speakers of the Startup Iceland Conference will include Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, President of Iceland, Áslaug Arna Sigbjörnsdóttir, Minister of innovation, Dr. Edda Sif Pind Aradóttir, CEO of Carbfix, Om Malik, founder of GigaOm, Bre Pettis, founder of MakerBot, and others. See the full speaker lineup here

On June 4th, there will be a mentoring session hosted by Startup Iceland at Reykjavík University. Attendees will have the opportunity to book one-on-one talks with conference speakers. 

Tickets are available here

