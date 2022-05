Photo by Alice Poggio

OK, it may not be totally new, but it’s definitely back in town, at long last. After shutting its doors in 2007, the legendary and beloved Sirkus is now reclaiming Reykjavík nightlife, only this time at Lækjargata 6B. The reincarnated locale hopes to bring back its famous party vibes and acclaim with live music, Mama Rama Indian food, and classic games of darts and pool in the basement. Go experience Icelandic nostalgia at its best.