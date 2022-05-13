Icelandic Circular economy


Published May 13, 2022

In this episode of The Futurecast, Start Up Iceland founder Bala Kamallakharan talks with Björn Lárus Örvar about the new and exciting ways Orf Genetics is using barley in the production of skincare products and how barley can be used in the production of cultured meat.

Find out more about The Resource Park here.

Start Up Iceland is hosting its annual conference in Harpa Concert Hall on June 3rd.
The main theme of this year’s conference is the Circular Economy.
You can find out more about Start Up Iceland and the conference on June 3rd here.

Watch on our YouTube channel

