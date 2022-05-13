From Iceland — Bíó Paradís Will Be Closed For 6 Weeks Due To Maintenance

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

The Reykjavík only art-house cinema, Bíó Paradís, will be closed for maintenance for 6 weeks, starting from May 16th to June 30th.

According to the cinema’s website, Bíó Paradís will reopen on July 1st with both new Icelandic films and the 2022 best international films to be screened.

While the cinema is closed, the team suggests anyone interested in movies rent them via HEIMABÍÓ, a new movie streaming service run by Bíó Paradís.

Before Bíó Paradís closes, in addition to screening, they are hosting a number of events this weekend.

