From Iceland — Grapevine Event Picks: Eurovision, Of Course (And Some Other Things).

This week is shaping up to be a big one in the Icelandic calendar, what with both the elections and Eurovision taking place on Saturday. But don’t worry, even if you’re not interested in either, there’s still plenty of things to do over the next week in Reykjavík.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Sing-Along Party

May 13th, 21:00

Bíó Paradís

Undoubtedly the best cinema in town is hosting a sing-along party! Come to Bíó Paradís on Friday night, bring a costume and singing skills along (or not) and have fun. The movie will be screened in English with Icelandic subtitles, but the language of music is universal, they say. Don’t forget to grab some popcorn and drinks from the cinema bar. IZ

Daughters of Reykjavík – family concert

May 13th at 18:30

IÐNÓ

Iceland’s favourite female hip-hop collective will be playing two concerts at Iðnó on May 13th. The latter one starts at 22:00, but for those keen to bring their kids along to the show, an extra performance will take place at 18:30. Your family Friday night plans sorted. IZ Eurovision Viewing Party May 13th at 18:00

Gaukurinn

STAK

