From Iceland — Grapevine Event Picks: Eurovision, Of Course (And Some Other Things).

Photo by Art Bicnick

This week is shaping up to be a big one in the Icelandic calendar, what with both the elections and Eurovision taking place on Saturday. But don’t worry, even if you’re not interested in either, there’s still plenty of things to do over the next week in Reykjavík.

As ever, keep an eye on our events website for loads more going on in Iceland!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Sing-Along Party

May 13th, 21:00

Bíó Paradís

More information here

Undoubtedly the best cinema in town is hosting a sing-along party! Come to Bíó Paradís on Friday night, bring a costume and singing skills along (or not) and have fun. The movie will be screened in English with Icelandic subtitles, but the language of music is universal, they say. Don’t forget to grab some popcorn and drinks from the cinema bar. IZ

Daughters of Reykjavík – family concert

May 13th at 18:30

IÐNÓ

More information here