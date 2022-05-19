From Iceland — Grapevine Event Picks: ACIDFEST And More

Photo by Why don’t you just marry (an Icelander)

Summer is here and lots is happening in Reykjavík these days! There’s an ACIDFEST, a pub quiz, a battle between metal bands, and more. Check out our weekly event picks and as always, keep an eye on our events website for loads more going on in Iceland!

Is it inside my body~or is it outside

Until June 1st

Norska Húsið, Stykkisholmur

More information here

British / Icelandic artist Sara Gillies is exhibiting her work at Norska Húsið in Stykkishólmur. Pieces exhibited in “Is it inside my body–or it is outside” are the physical remnants, left behind after a journey of communication between thoughts, memories and experiences exploring the affair between the self and the physical. A battle of opposing elements, which blur the line between representational and abstract. Evidence of playfulness and obsession with the subject are palpable, as she reimagines the female body through experiences with nature. AP

Why don’t you just marry (an Icelander)? – Chapter 1.

May 20th, 15:00 – 17:00

The Nordic House

More information here

Getting a residence and work permit in Iceland if you’re not from the EU, might be tricky. It could cost you a lot of time, money and effort, and is often treated with much irony. “Why don’t you just marry (an Icelander)?”–hear those trying to fight the bureaucracy of moving to Iceland. The event aims to address this issue and focus on the need for an artist visa and the value of immigrant workers. If you can’t make it to the Nordic House, watch the event streamed online here. IZ ACIDFEST at The Freezer Hostel & Culture Centre, Rif May 20th-22nd, 19:00

The Freezer Hostel & Culture Centre

More information here Liverpool Psychedelic Society and Creation Dream Machine will be hosting a 3-day festival in the remote fishing village of Rif, located a 2.5-hour drive from Reykjavík. ACIDFEST will feature jam sessions, live music events (from artists representing the UK, USA, Sweden and Iceland), photo exhibition, and more. If trippy visuals is something that excites you, check out this event. Following the ACIDFEST in Rif, there’ll also be a one-day event at KEX hostel on May 28th. IZ The Wacken Metal Battle May 21th, 19:00

Húrra

More information here Metalheads unite! The 10th edition of the Wacken Metal Battle is coming to Reykjavík’s Húrra on May 21st. The participating teams, Devine Defilement, Forsmán, Holdris, Krownest, Merkúr, Múr, Vögel, will fight for the main prize–representing Iceland on the world’s biggest heavy metal festival. The audience can also cast a ballot–so come show some support your favorite band. IZ

Board Game Pub Quiz

May 21th, 19:30

Spilavirnir

More information here

If you have never been to a pub quiz before, it’s your chance to change this! Come to Spilavinir on May 21st and test your general knowledge of trivia. The participation fee is 1,000 ISK per person, but a drink is included in the price (a beer on tap, coffee, tea or soda). The winning team will get a 10,000 ISK credit in Spilavinir. Don’t worry if you don’t have a team, we’re sure you’ll meet friendly strangers who are exactly like you before the event. IZ