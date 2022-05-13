From Iceland — RVK Newscast 184: Pussy Riot In Iceland

Photo by

It’s RVK Newscast time! Editor-in-chief of The Reykjavík Grapevine Valur Grettisson is in downtown Reykjavík to go over the latest Icelandic news: Pussy Riot in Iceland, the resignation of the chief epidemiologist, and Eurovision! Read on for more info and links. It has been reported that Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson has helped Maria Alyokhina, a member of Pussy Riot, acquire documentation enabling her to flee Russia. Maria, along with other members of Pussy Riot, are currently in Iceland ahead of an upcoming tour. Read more here.

The Chief Epidemiologist of Iceland, Þórólfur Guðnason, has handed in his resignation. Þórólfur, who turns 70 next year, oversaw Iceland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was generally considered to have managed the situation very well.

Icelandic council elections take place on Saturday, 14th of May. More information about the parties and voting eligibility available here.

The Eurovision finals will also take place on Saturday! Read more here.

