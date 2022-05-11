From Iceland — Iceland Qualifies For The Eurovision Grand Final

Photo by Eurovision.tv

Systur, the sister trio of Sigga, Beta & Elín, qualified for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest. They will perform a song in Icelandic called “Með hækkandi sól” on Saturday, May 14th.

Sigga, Beta & Elín is an Icelandic band formed in 2011 by three sisters: Sigríður, Elísabet and Elín Eyþórsdóttir. The trio grew up at a musical family, with their mom Ellen participating at Söngvakeppnin, Iceland’s national Eurovision final, twice—in 1989 and 1990.

Sigga, Beta & Elín became popular in 2013 when their single “Ain’t Got Nobody” shot to the top of Icelandic charts. The band has since then performed at a number of international festivals, including Glastonbury.

The Grand Final on Saturday will feature 25 performers. Following the first semi-final, the “Big Five” countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) will be joined by Armenia, Greece, Iceland, Ukraine, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Switzerland. The second semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 12th.