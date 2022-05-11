From Iceland — Electric Scooter Vandal Comes Forward

Electric Scooter Vandal Comes Forward

Published May 11, 2022

Alice Poggio
Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

A cyclist who has been damaging the brakes on electric scooters turned himself in to Hopp’s CEO. Photos of him damaging the scooters were posted on Monday, along with a message from Hopp, asking him to meet to resolve their differences without the involvement of the law. They met and worked out an agreement, Visír reports.

It’s AMA (Ask Me Anything) time, this Friday, May 13th! You can get in on the fun by joining one of our membership programmes: the top two tiers of our High Five Club to join the call or becoming a member of our YouTube channel to watch and comment live. Sign up today!

In a previous article by Visír, they reported The CEO Sæunn Ósk Unnsteindóttir explaining, “We are just advertising for him because we want to meet him. He is clearly very angry with us and I want to know why he is doing this.”

After the pictures were published, the man sent an email to Hopp and arranged a meeting for the following morning.

The man wanted to protest how badly the scooters are often parked, scattered across pedestrian crossings, or bicycle paths, where they often create a danger for other road users, especially cyclists.

“It was never his intention to harm anyone. This was just his way of protesting. He had tried to contact us but failed, so he protested like this,” says Sæunn.

“We had a great chat this morning and we just left the table in peace. Both maybe a little scared, I over having posted this on the internet, and he over having done this. He apologised to us, and I did the same for publishing pictures of him, which was perhaps not entirely fair of me,” Sæunn adds.

The meeting was constructive and both parties reached an understanding. Sæunn Ósk completely agreed with the criticism. Hopp needs to call for more parking spaces outside all public buildings, just like bicycles do, as well as asking its users to be more considerate when parking.

Sæunn Ósk believes that as soon as parking becomes more visible, people will start behaving differently.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Ragnar Kjartansson Helps A Member Of Pussy Riot To Escape Russia

Ragnar Kjartansson Helps A Member Of Pussy Riot To Escape Russia

by

News
RVK Newscast 183: Cat Party And Zelensky Speaks In World’s Oldest Parliament

RVK Newscast 183: Cat Party And Zelensky Speaks In World’s Oldest Parliament

by

News
One of Iceland’s Oldest Swans Dies In Wales

One of Iceland’s Oldest Swans Dies In Wales

by

News
Iceland Qualifies For The Eurovision Grand Final

Iceland Qualifies For The Eurovision Grand Final

by

News
Poll: Pirates May Double City Council Seats, Conservatives Halved

Poll: Pirates May Double City Council Seats, Conservatives Halved

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Cats Running For Town Council And Independence Party in Trouble

The Icelandic Roundup: Cats Running For Town Council And Independence Party in Trouble

by

Show Me More!