From Iceland — Sigga, Beta & Elín To Represent Iceland at Eurovision 2022

Five artists competed last night at Söngvakeppnin, Iceland’s national final. With the combination of jury points and televote, Iceland’s entry to Eurovision 2022 has been selected. The country will be represented in Turin by a trio of sisters—Sigga, Beta & Elín with “Með hækkandi sól”.

In the final, the results are divided by 50/50 jury points and televote, afterward, two best acts are selected to perform in the super-final, which is then based solely on the televote. Following the voting in the final and super-final, Reykjavíkurdætur came second.

The Söngvakeppnin jury consisted of both local and international experts: Daði Freyr, musician, Iceland; Heidi Välkkilä, Head of Marketing at YLE, Finland; Ragnheiður Gröndal, musician, Iceland; Stig Karlsen, Project Manager at NRK, Norway; Tusse, musician, Sweden; Sóley Stefánsdóttir, musician, Iceland; Barry Van Corneval, organizer of Eurovision in Concert, the Netherlands.

Daði Freyr, who represented Iceland at Eurovision last year and Tusse, Swedish representative from 2021 also performed at the final.

About the winners

Sigga, Beta & Elín is an Icelandic band formed in 2011 by three sisters: Sigríður, Elísabet and Elín Eyþórsdóttir. The trio grew up at a musical family, with their mom Ellen participating at Söngvakeppnin twice—in 1989 and 1990.

Sigga, Beta & Elín became popular in 2013 when their single “Ain’t Got Nobody” shot to the top of Icelandic charts. The band has since then performed at a number of international festivals, including Glastonbury.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place on May 10-14 in Turin, Italy.