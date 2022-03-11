From Iceland — Reykjavik Grapevine's 16th 'Ask Me Anything' Is Here!


Reykjavik Grapevine’s 16th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Is Here!

Published March 11, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Josie Gaitens

Valur Grettisson (Editor-In-Chief) and Andie Sophia Fontaine (News Editor) are back, and we had a great time talking about Icelandic swear words, graffiti in Reykjavík, outdoor hot tubs in cold weather, and of course, vegan cheese-flavoured snacks.

