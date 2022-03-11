From Iceland — March of Solidarity With Ukraine To Take Place On Sunday

Published March 11, 2022

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Iceland continues to support Ukraine against Russian aggression. A march to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people will take place on Sunday, March 13th. 

The march is organized by volunteers from “Support Ukraine Iceland”.

It will begin at 13:00 on Sunday, with the column marching from Skólavörðustígur 45 through the center of Reykjavík to the Russian Embassy at Túngata 24, where a rally will take place. 

The rally will host speakers who include Ukrainians and Russians living in Iceland.

They will share their personal experiences in reacting to war, ideas on how to help Ukraine as well as the latest news.

Join the march and the rally via Facebook event.

