From Iceland — Suðureyri Oil Spill Is Being Cleaned, But Area Still Polluted

Suðureyri Oil Spill Is Being Cleaned, But Area Still Polluted

Published March 11, 2022

Words by
Photo by
John Rogers

The damage from the oil spill that occurred last week at Suðureyri is being cleaned, RÚV reports. It is believed that soil pollution is not as bad as expected.

An oil spill occurred last Thursday at the in-ground oil tank located uphill from a swimming pool and a primary school in Suðureyri.

Reportedly, the 9,000-liter spill has already reached the pond and the harbour. Employees of Orkubús Vestfjarðar are now working to clear out the area, using special devices as well as things such as pool noodles and mats that suck the oil out of the water.

As reported earlier, a number of rare eider ducks have been affected by the oil spill. Residents of Suðureyri have also been asked to refrain from going outside to avoid odor pollution. 

Even though the pond and the harbour have been affected, the oil didn’t go deep into the ground, so the soil surrounding the tank is not as polluted as feared.

