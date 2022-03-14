From Iceland — Monday: A New Storm Hits Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

Iceland begins its week with an orange warning in force in many parts of the country. A strong storm is expected in the western part of the country (Faxaflói, Breiðafjörður, Westfjords, Strandir) and the central highlands. In the capital area, a yellow warning will be in place at least until the afternoon.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office advises refraining from unnecessary traveling today. The wind gusts can reach up to 40 meters/second in the north. A possibility of floods has also been announced in some areas.

Roads in Bröttabrekka, Kleifarheiði, Hálfdán and Dynjandisheiði as well as a number of mountain roads are now closed.

We advise you to drive with caution. Follow updates at SafeTravel for the latest on weather and road conditions around the country.