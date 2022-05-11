From Iceland — One of Iceland's Oldest Swans Dies In Wales

Photo by Joe Straker/Unsplash

A swan, which was tagged in Iceland almost three decades ago, died after flying on a power line in Pembrokeshire, Wales, RÚV reports. It is believed that the swan was on its way to Iceland when the accident happened.

The BBC claimed that it was one of the UK’s oldest swans, however, according to the ITV, the swan was wearing an Icelandic metal ring on a leg.

The Icelandic Bird Ringing Centre confirmed that the swan was “very close to the oldest Icelandic whooper”. Reportedly, it had been ringed in 1996 at the age of three.

According to The Icelandic Bird Ringing Centre, there are approximately 40,000 whooper swans who come to the UK for winter. The records suggest that the oldest Icelandic whooper swan is 30 years old.

The deceased swan had fractured its spine and ribs and had to be put down.