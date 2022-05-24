From Iceland — Forest Lagoon Opens In Akureyri

Photo by Forestlagoon.is

The forest lagoon, Skógarböðin, officially opened its doors to guests yesterday.

We have been keeping an eye on it for a while, and have reported on their plans back in March.

As reported by RÚV, the director of the baths, Tinna Jóhannsdóttir, was very pleased with the turnout, with guests steadily arriving from noon until midnight. Most bathed, but some just came to check out the place and to eat at the restaurant.

Are you going to Iceland in the near future? Check out all the trips you can order from us! We handpick tours from local companies that we recommend and trust 100% percent. Take a look and let your friends know if you know someone looking for a site for booking tours!

It is the newest geothermal spa, located in Vaðlaskógur forest, a couple of minutes’ drive from Akureyri. Tinna said that since it opened yesterday, bookings started to pour in from both international guests as well as locals, booking all the way into the fall.

The lagoon has a bistro, two infinity pools with two swim-up bars, a cold tub and a sauna, all open from 10:00 am to 24:00 pm.

It uses natural geothermal water sourced from the mountain behind the forest lagoon, Vaðlaheiði. The water was opened during drilling for the Vaðlaheiðar tunnel project. Ever since 2014 this water has apparently just flowed unused into the sea.

On their website you can find more practical information.