From Iceland — Ólafur Arnalds Kickstarts World Tour In Reykjavík

Photo by Josie Gaitens

On Monday, May 23rd, Ólafur Arnalds performed in Reykjavík for the first time in three years. The concert kickstarted Ólafur’s world tour that will be promoting his 2020 album ‘some kind of peace’.

The concert took place in Háskólabíó, a venue with about 900 seats, and was packed with both locals and tourists who came to see Ólafur perform in his hometown. Despite the venue being packed, the concert managed to create an intimate atmosphere.

Traditionally, Ólafur appeared on stage without shoes. The Grammy-nominated and BAFTA-winning multi-instumentalist has a habit of always playing in socks. He chatted with the audience in Icelandic, making multiple jokes—in particular, about how convenient it was that his parents gave him a ride to the gig. He also shared his excitement about the upcoming shows, specifically, the concert in Brooklyn Steel in New York on May 26th.

Together with his band, Ólafur performed some of the old tracks, but the main emphasis was put on ‘some kind of peace’, his album released during the pandemic. It was the first time music from the album was performed live.

“I honestly cannot believe I can finally share my music with you in person again. Truly appreciate all of you,” shared Ólafur via his Instagram, adding “Takk Island” right after the concert.

Other locations of the Ólafur Arnalds world tour will include New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, as well as other cities in the USA, Canada and Europe.

More information about the tour is available here.