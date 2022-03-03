From Iceland — Ólafur Arnalds To Begin World Tour in Reykjavík

March 3, 2022

Art Bicnick

Earlier in February, Grammy-nominated artist Ólafur Arnalds has announced the world tour to promote his 2020 album ‘Some Kind of Peace’. On March 3, he’s made another announcement via an Instagram post—saying that the tour will begin on May 23rd in Reykjavík.

This will be the first time in three years that Ólafur Arnalds has performed in Iceland. The concert will take place in Háskólabíó with about 900 seats available.

 

The ticket sales will begin on March 10 (with the pre-sale available from March 9).

Other locations of the Ólafur Arnalds world tour will include New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, as well as other cities in the USA, Canada and Europe. 

More information about the tour is available here.

