From Iceland — Nursing Home Thief Convicted in Reykjavík

Nursing Home Thief Convicted in Reykjavík

Published March 3, 2022

Art Bicnick

A woman was convicted by the Reykjavík District Court to five months in prison for stealing money from nursing home residents. Numerous residents from the Hrafnista’s nursing home at Sléttuvegur reported the theft. The convicted woman was an employee at Hrafnista, previously fined for embezzlement. 

It has been reported that in addition to stealing cash, the convicted woman also stole credit cards and used them to withdraw a total of 250,000 ISK.

The indictment stated that the woman had, among other things, repeatedly stolen money from members of the household. She also stole credit cards from one household member and used the cards four times to withdraw a total of 250,000 ISK from banks. Moreover, the conviction includes the theft of numerous car number plates from rental cars the woman put on the car she was driving. 

The woman has confessed to the offenses and cooperated in the investigation. The full sentence has been commuted and will be dropped once probation has been completed after 2 years.

