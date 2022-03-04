From Iceland — 'Creatives For Ukraine' Seeking Submissions

‘Creatives For Ukraine’ Seeking Submissions

Published March 4, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Egle Plytnikaite

A newly-launched project called ‘Creatives For Ukraine’ is seeking submissions from artists, designers, illustrators and photographers from around the world, Iceland included.

“The platform, launched only a few days ago, has already drawn an overwhelming interest with over 100 artworks submitted every day,” Agnė Kuzminaitė of Blue Oceans PR writes in a statement to the press. “‘Creatives for Ukraine’ platform serves both as an expression of solidarity and an open source for visual images for the media or anyone in the world to illustrate the situation in Ukraine.”

The art featured on the website is striking, and provides a very simple means of submitting your own work to the site.

“Illustrations shared on the platform will be open for individual users and media outlets all around the world to use when they need to illustrate the situation in Ukraine,” Kristina Skindelytė-Galdkovienė of Blue Oceans PR writes. “The platform will not have any commercial use but will ask to credit creatives if work is shared on another platform or outlet.”

Furthermore, the site touts donations to the NGO Blue/Yellow, which provides support to both the military and the civilian population.

More information about Creatives For Ukraine can be found here.

