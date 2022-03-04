From Iceland — Swan Couple Rescued in Vík

Photo by Vegagerdin

A pair of swans had been recently rescued by the employees of Vegagerðin’s service center in Vík. The swans got stuck in the floodwaters, exhausted and unable to fly away. Luckily, the team from Vegagerðin came to rescue them.

When rescued, the swans were taken to the shelter: they were wet and covered in sand (as there had been a sandstorm in the area). Guðni Tómasson and Guðmund Kristján Ragnarsson, who rescued the swans, have followed the recommendations of the South Iceland Veterinary Service—they cleaned the birds, allowed them to dry, and gave them water and food.

It is said that the swans had recovered in just 2-3 hours. The rescue team opened the door for them, and they walked away and started flying.

Bad weather and sandstorms have been repeatedly reported in the Vík area as well as the rest of the country. Check out SafeTravel to stay updated on the latest information on road and weather conditions in Iceland.